Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN)’s stock price has increased by 8.17 compared to its previous closing price of 5.14. but the company has seen a 5.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/28/22 that Consolidation Drives Private Equity’s Haynesville Shale Exits

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.05x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.29.

The public float for SWN is 1.10B, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.10% of that float. On February 27, 2023, the average trading volume of SWN was 22.66M shares.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

SWN stock saw an increase of 5.70% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.36% and a quarterly increase of -22.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.55% for Southwestern Energy Company (SWN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.65% for SWN stock, with a simple moving average of -17.04% for the last 200 days.

SWN Trading at -1.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.96%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWN rose by +5.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.26. In addition, Southwestern Energy Company saw -4.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SWN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.20 for the present operating margin

+52.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southwestern Energy Company stands at +12.33. Equity return is now at value 111.00, with 14.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.