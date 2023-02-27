Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for SYTA is at 1.56. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SYTA is $0.50, which is $1.07 above the current market price. The public float for SYTA is 44.73M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.67% of that float. The average trading volume for SYTA on February 27, 2023 was 3.71M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

SYTA) stock’s latest price update

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA)’s stock price has increased by 1.64 compared to its previous closing price of 0.18. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 18.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SYTA’s Market Performance

SYTA’s stock has risen by 18.29% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.44% and a quarterly rise of 2.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.00% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.11% for Siyata Mobile Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.48% for SYTA stock, with a simple moving average of -65.95% for the last 200 days.

SYTA Trading at 4.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.00%, as shares surge +7.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYTA rose by +17.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1648. In addition, Siyata Mobile Inc. saw 17.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SYTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-195.90 for the present operating margin

+11.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Siyata Mobile Inc. stands at -313.11. Equity return is now at value -147.90, with -78.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

In conclusion, Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.