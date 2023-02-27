Should You Invest in National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for NCMI is at 1.97. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NCMI is $0.25, which is $1.66 above the current market price. The public float for NCMI is 73.65M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.92% of that float. The average trading volume for NCMI on February 27, 2023 was 879.12K shares.

NCMI) stock’s latest price update

National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI)’s stock price has decreased by -7.88 compared to its previous closing price of 0.24. but the company has seen a -10.82% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NCMI’s Market Performance

National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) has experienced a -10.82% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -21.27% drop in the past month, and a -47.54% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.56% for NCMI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.50% for NCMI stock, with a simple moving average of -72.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NCMI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for NCMI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NCMI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $0.25 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NCMI reach a price target of $0.50, previously predicting the price at $1. The rating they have provided for NCMI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to NCMI, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on June 21st of the previous year.

NCMI Trading at -22.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.02%, as shares sank -21.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCMI fell by -10.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2555. In addition, National CineMedia Inc. saw 0.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCMI starting from Felenstein Scott D, who sale 11,161 shares at the price of $0.30 back on Jan 20. After this action, Felenstein Scott D now owns 190,088 shares of National CineMedia Inc., valued at $3,348 using the latest closing price.

Ng Ronnie Y., the Chief Financial Officer of National CineMedia Inc., sale 2,846 shares at $0.75 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that Ng Ronnie Y. is holding 4,561 shares at $2,134 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-59.69 for the present operating margin

+2.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for National CineMedia Inc. stands at -42.50. Equity return is now at value 4.80, with -3.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.27.

In conclusion, National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.