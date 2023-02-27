Should You Invest in Inogen Inc. (INGN) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for INGN is at 0.99.

The public float for INGN is 22.53M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.71% of that float. The average trading volume for INGN on February 27, 2023 was 203.85K shares.

Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN)’s stock price has decreased by -31.39 compared to its previous closing price of 23.16. However, the company has experienced a -32.33% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

INGN’s Market Performance

Inogen Inc. (INGN) has experienced a -32.33% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -28.94% drop in the past month, and a -31.69% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.53% for INGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -33.10% for INGN stock, with a simple moving average of -34.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INGN

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INGN reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for INGN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 09th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to INGN, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

INGN Trading at -28.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.27%, as shares sank -30.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INGN fell by -32.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.41. In addition, Inogen Inc. saw -19.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INGN starting from Glezer Stanislav, who sale 1,576 shares at the price of $28.16 back on Sep 01. After this action, Glezer Stanislav now owns 1,499 shares of Inogen Inc., valued at $44,380 using the latest closing price.

Somer Jason, the EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of Inogen Inc., sale 1,145 shares at $28.16 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Somer Jason is holding 1,161 shares at $32,243 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INGN

Equity return is now at value -7.90, with -6.00 for asset returns.

In conclusion, Inogen Inc. (INGN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.