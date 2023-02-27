Should You Invest in Euronav NV (EURN) Now?

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EURN is $19.51, which is $3.06 above the current market price. The public float for EURN is 87.22M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.36% of that float. The average trading volume for EURN on February 27, 2023 was 2.84M shares.

EURN stock's latest price update

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN)’s stock price has increased by 4.20 compared to its previous closing price of 17.64. However, the company has seen a 9.99% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EURN’s Market Performance

EURN’s stock has risen by 9.99% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 17.44% and a quarterly drop of -7.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.78% for Euronav NV The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.64% for EURN stock, with a simple moving average of 17.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EURN

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to EURN, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on September 06th of the previous year.

EURN Trading at 11.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EURN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.63%, as shares surge +20.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EURN rose by +9.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.47. In addition, Euronav NV saw 7.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EURN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.42 for the present operating margin

+27.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Euronav NV stands at +23.74. The total capital return value is set at 5.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.97.

Based on Euronav NV (EURN), the company’s capital structure generated 78.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.84. Total debt to assets is 42.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.

In conclusion, Euronav NV (EURN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.