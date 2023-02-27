Should You Invest in ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Now?

The public float for GWH is 84.82M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.45% of that float. The average trading volume for GWH on February 27, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH)’s stock price has decreased by -9.90 compared to its previous closing price of 1.92. Despite this, the company has experienced a -19.16% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GWH’s Market Performance

GWH’s stock has fallen by -19.16% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -23.11% and a quarterly drop of -48.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.44% for ESS Tech Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.83% for GWH stock, with a simple moving average of -50.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GWH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GWH stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for GWH by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GWH in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $3.75 based on the research report published on July 13th of the previous year 2022.

Chardan Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GWH reach a price target of $3.50. The rating they have provided for GWH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 29th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to GWH, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on March 31st of the previous year.

GWH Trading at -25.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GWH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.74%, as shares sank -19.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GWH fell by -19.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1920. In addition, ESS Tech Inc. saw -28.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GWH starting from Dresselhuys Eric P., who sale 23,440 shares at the price of $2.04 back on Feb 21. After this action, Dresselhuys Eric P. now owns 1,344,080 shares of ESS Tech Inc., valued at $47,818 using the latest closing price.

Evans Craig E, the President of ESS Tech Inc., sale 5,536 shares at $2.04 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Evans Craig E is holding 5,561,524 shares at $11,293 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GWH

Equity return is now at value -124.50, with -104.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.02.

In conclusion, ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.