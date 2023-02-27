Should You Invest in Altria Group Inc. (MO) Now?

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for MO is at 0.63. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MO is $49.52, which is $2.53 above the current market price. The public float for MO is 1.78B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.80% of that float. The average trading volume for MO on February 27, 2023 was 7.50M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

MO) stock’s latest price update

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO)’s stock price has decreased by -0.12 compared to its previous closing price of 47.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.99% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/01/23 that Marlboro Maker’s Sales Fall as Smokers Switch to Cheaper Cigarettes

MO’s Market Performance

Altria Group Inc. (MO) has seen a -1.99% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 6.38% gain in the past month and a 4.65% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.59% for MO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.64% for MO stock, with a simple moving average of 3.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for MO by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for MO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $38 based on the research report published on November 10th of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MO reach a price target of $36, previously predicting the price at $53. The rating they have provided for MO stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on June 29th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to MO, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on June 24th of the previous year.

MO Trading at 2.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +6.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MO fell by -2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.96. In addition, Altria Group Inc. saw 3.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+76.55 for the present operating margin

+87.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altria Group Inc. stands at +27.86. Equity return is now at value -69.60, with 4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

In conclusion, Altria Group Inc. (MO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.