Seagen Inc. (SGEN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN)’s stock price has increased by 11.39 compared to its previous closing price of 161.37. but the company has seen a 10.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 13 hours ago that Pfizer Is in Early-Stage Talks to Acquire Seagen

Is It Worth Investing in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.57. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Seagen Inc. (SGEN) by analysts is $167.30, which is -$10.59 below the current market price. The public float for SGEN is 183.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.71% of that float. On February 27, 2023, the average trading volume of SGEN was 1.00M shares.

SGEN’s Market Performance

SGEN stock saw an increase of 10.59% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 28.67% and a quarterly increase of 45.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.89% for Seagen Inc. (SGEN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 23.79% for SGEN stock, with a simple moving average of 23.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGEN stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for SGEN by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for SGEN in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $175 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SGEN reach a price target of $175, previously predicting the price at $140. The rating they have provided for SGEN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 16th, 2023.

SVB Securities gave a rating of “Market Perform” to SGEN, setting the target price at $141 in the report published on February 06th of the current year.

SGEN Trading at 31.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares surge +28.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGEN rose by +11.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $147.20. In addition, Seagen Inc. saw 39.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGEN starting from SIMPSON TODD E, who sale 39,946 shares at the price of $160.00 back on Feb 16. After this action, SIMPSON TODD E now owns 137,185 shares of Seagen Inc., valued at $6,391,400 using the latest closing price.

LIU JEAN I, the Chief Legal Officer of Seagen Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $155.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that LIU JEAN I is holding 85,113 shares at $775,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.24 for the present operating margin

+79.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seagen Inc. stands at -31.10. Equity return is now at value -21.10, with -16.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.42.

To sum up, Seagen Inc. (SGEN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.