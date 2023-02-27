Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX: SATX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SATX is 22.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.54% of that float. The average trading volume for SATX on February 27, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

SATX) stock’s latest price update

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX: SATX)’s stock price has decreased by -8.33 compared to its previous closing price of 1.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -14.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SATX’s Market Performance

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) has seen a -14.79% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -43.98% decline in the past month and a -95.17% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.87% for SATX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.59% for SATX stock, with a simple moving average of -88.33% for the last 200 days.

SATX Trading at -76.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SATX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.97%, as shares sank -42.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -92.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SATX fell by -14.79%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5395. In addition, Satixfy Communications Ltd. saw -84.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SATX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

In conclusion, Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.