Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI) is above average at 3.45x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.77.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) is $45.00, which is $10.17 above the current market price. The public float for RYI is 19.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.80% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RYI on February 27, 2023 was 239.56K shares.

RYI) stock’s latest price update

Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI)’s stock price has decreased by -7.51 compared to its previous closing price of 37.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -14.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RYI’s Market Performance

Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) has experienced a -14.44% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.38% drop in the past month, and a 17.87% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.61% for RYI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.10% for RYI stock, with a simple moving average of 18.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RYI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RYI stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for RYI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RYI in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $35 based on the research report published on August 15th of the previous year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RYI reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for RYI stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 10th, 2019.

RYI Trading at 0.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.91%, as shares sank -7.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYI fell by -14.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.04. In addition, Ryerson Holding Corporation saw 15.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYI starting from Larson Stephen P., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $30.37 back on Dec 01. After this action, Larson Stephen P. now owns 75,000 shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation, valued at $303,717 using the latest closing price.

Lehner Edward J., the President & CEO of Ryerson Holding Corporation, sale 7,500 shares at $31.10 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that Lehner Edward J. is holding 515,776 shares at $233,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.18 for the present operating margin

+20.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ryerson Holding Corporation stands at +6.18. Equity return is now at value 47.20, with 15.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.

In a nutshell, Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.