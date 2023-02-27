Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RUBY is 2.50. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) is $3.00, which is $0.88 above the current market price. The public float for RUBY is 84.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.21% of that float. On February 27, 2023, RUBY’s average trading volume was 2.35M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

RUBY) stock’s latest price update

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY)’s stock price has decreased by -14.29 compared to its previous closing price of 0.14. however, the company has experienced a -33.30% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RUBY’s Market Performance

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) has experienced a -33.30% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -55.34% drop in the past month, and a -47.83% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.68% for RUBY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -46.18% for RUBY stock, with a simple moving average of -78.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RUBY

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RUBY reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for RUBY stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on October 19th, 2021.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to RUBY, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on March 13th of the previous year.

RUBY Trading at -42.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.12%, as shares sank -56.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUBY fell by -33.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2150. In addition, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. saw -31.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RUBY starting from CAGNONI PABLO J, who sale 8,448 shares at the price of $0.25 back on Feb 01. After this action, CAGNONI PABLO J now owns 66,082 shares of Rubius Therapeutics Inc., valued at $2,112 using the latest closing price.

Appelhans Dannielle, the CEO and President of Rubius Therapeutics Inc., sale 3,878 shares at $0.25 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Appelhans Dannielle is holding 10,385 shares at $970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RUBY

Equity return is now at value -192.60, with -87.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.63.

To wrap up, the performance of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.