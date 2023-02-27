Roblox Corporation (RBLX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX)’s stock price has decreased by -1.12 compared to its previous closing price of 37.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -15.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/15/23 that Roblox Stock Soars on Strong Bookings. It’s Making Progress With Older Users.

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 7 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Roblox Corporation (RBLX) by analysts is $37.83, which is $3.52 above the current market price. The public float for RBLX is 524.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.32% of that float. On February 27, 2023, the average trading volume of RBLX was 13.89M shares.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) Stock Records 19.84% Quarterly Movement

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) has seen a -15.19% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.53% gain in the past month and a 19.84% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.47% for RBLX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.02% for RBLX stock, with a simple moving average of 1.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBLX

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to RBLX, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

RBLX Trading at 9.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.06%, as shares surge +2.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBLX fell by -15.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.16. In addition, Roblox Corporation saw 29.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBLX starting from Reinstra Mark, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $36.99 back on Feb 23. After this action, Reinstra Mark now owns 231,990 shares of Roblox Corporation, valued at $462,336 using the latest closing price.

Donato Craig, the Chief Business Officer of Roblox Corporation, sale 8,907 shares at $37.06 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Donato Craig is holding 1,134,041 shares at $330,065 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.52 for the present operating margin

+16.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Roblox Corporation stands at -41.54. Equity return is now at value -104.70, with -11.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.