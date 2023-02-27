Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) by analysts is $62.60, which is $18.09 above the current market price. The public float for RETA is 30.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 27.50% of that float. On February 27, 2023, the average trading volume of RETA was 709.20K shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

RETA) stock’s latest price update

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA)’s stock price has decreased by -11.77 compared to its previous closing price of 50.45. however, the company has experienced a 4.26% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RETA’s Market Performance

RETA’s stock has risen by 4.26% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.97% and a quarterly rise of 24.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.91% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.92% for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.91% for RETA stock, with a simple moving average of 35.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RETA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RETA stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for RETA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RETA in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $75 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RETA reach a price target of $91. The rating they have provided for RETA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 24th, 2022.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to RETA, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

RETA Trading at 10.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RETA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.91%, as shares surge +8.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RETA rose by +4.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +114.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.56. In addition, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 17.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RETA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12546.66 for the present operating margin

+49.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -14074.95.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.75.

To sum up, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.