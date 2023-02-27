Real-Time Update: Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Range Resources Corporation (RRC) has seen a 11.52% increase in the past week, with a 12.28% gain in the past month, and a -6.49% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.10% for RRC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.54% for RRC stock, with a simple moving average of -0.29% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) Right Now?

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RRC is 2.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RRC is $32.96, which is $4.88 above the current price. The public float for RRC is 234.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RRC on February 27, 2023 was 4.64M shares.

RRC) stock’s latest price update

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC)’s stock price has increased by 11.88 compared to its previous closing price of 25.26. However, the company has seen a gain of 11.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RRC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for RRC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for RRC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $28 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to RRC, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

RRC Trading at 12.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.50%, as shares surge +11.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRC rose by +11.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.82. In addition, Range Resources Corporation saw 12.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RRC starting from Ginn Dori, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $34.65 back on Aug 26. After this action, Ginn Dori now owns 80,801 shares of Range Resources Corporation, valued at $173,255 using the latest closing price.

Spiller Reginal, the Director of Range Resources Corporation, sale 1,600 shares at $31.44 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Spiller Reginal is holding 10,685 shares at $50,306 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.46 for the present operating margin

+42.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Range Resources Corporation stands at +11.20. Equity return is now at value -4.30, with -1.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

In conclusion, Range Resources Corporation (RRC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.