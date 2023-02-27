Real-Time Update: Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) has seen a 2.86% increase in the past week, with a 1.36% gain in the past month, and a -33.23% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.59% for ENPH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.22% for ENPH stock, with a simple moving average of -16.23% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) Right Now?

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.67x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ENPH is 1.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ENPH is $297.36, which is $88.84 above the current price. The public float for ENPH is 132.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ENPH on February 27, 2023 was 4.11M shares.

ENPH) stock’s latest price update

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH)’s stock price has increased by 5.98 compared to its previous closing price of 198.96. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/08/23 that Enphase Gives Bright Outlook Amid U.S. Solar Slump

Analysts’ Opinion of ENPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENPH stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for ENPH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ENPH in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $282 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

Janney, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENPH reach a price target of $238. The rating they have provided for ENPH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to ENPH, setting the target price at $255 in the report published on January 25th of the current year.

ENPH Trading at -12.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares surge +0.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENPH rose by +3.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $213.51. In addition, Enphase Energy Inc. saw -20.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENPH starting from RANHOFF DAVID A, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $203.25 back on Feb 21. After this action, RANHOFF DAVID A now owns 97,102 shares of Enphase Energy Inc., valued at $1,524,357 using the latest closing price.

Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan, the President & CEO of Enphase Energy Inc., sale 36,327 shares at $327.65 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan is holding 1,131,459 shares at $11,902,454 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.42 for the present operating margin

+41.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enphase Energy Inc. stands at +17.05. Equity return is now at value 71.70, with 15.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.55.

In conclusion, Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.