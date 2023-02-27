Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN)’s stock price has increased by 9.33 compared to its previous closing price of 59.70. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BECN is 1.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BECN is $74.70, which is $8.88 above the current price. The public float for BECN is 49.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BECN on February 27, 2023 was 420.97K shares.

Real-Time Update: Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) has seen a 4.82% increase in the past week, with a 18.87% gain in the past month, and a 10.55% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.45% for BECN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.07% for BECN stock, with a simple moving average of 14.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BECN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BECN stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for BECN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BECN in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $65 based on the research report published on October 14th of the previous year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BECN reach a price target of $90. The rating they have provided for BECN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 18th, 2022.

BECN Trading at 15.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BECN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.69%, as shares surge +19.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BECN rose by +4.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.82. In addition, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. saw 23.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BECN starting from CD&R Investment Associates IX, who purchase 107,185 shares at the price of $55.98 back on Jan 30. After this action, CD&R Investment Associates IX, now owns 15,072,084 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc., valued at $5,999,948 using the latest closing price.

Nelson Christopher Carl, the EVP & CIO of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc., sale 4,073 shares at $58.71 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Nelson Christopher Carl is holding 1,450 shares at $239,126 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BECN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.55 for the present operating margin

+24.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. stands at +5.44. Equity return is now at value 19.50, with 5.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.