Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) is $12.00, which is $11.53 above the current market price. The public float for QNRX is 11.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QNRX on February 27, 2023 was 557.69K shares.

QNRX) stock’s latest price update

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX)’s stock price has decreased by -14.55 compared to its previous closing price of 0.55. Despite this, the company has experienced a -68.67% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

QNRX’s Market Performance

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) has seen a -68.67% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -68.67% decline in the past month and a -73.60% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.61% for QNRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -71.90% for QNRX stock, with a simple moving average of -87.13% for the last 200 days.

QNRX Trading at -70.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QNRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.50%, as shares sank -69.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QNRX fell by -68.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6201. In addition, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. saw -66.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QNRX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

To put it simply, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.