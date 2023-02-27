Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS)’s stock price has decreased by -5.49 compared to its previous closing price of 0.09. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -14.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) is $7.00, The public float for PBTS is 87.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.99% of that float. On February 27, 2023, PBTS’s average trading volume was 13.89M shares.

PBTS’s Market Performance

PBTS’s stock has seen a -14.26% decrease for the week, with a -28.27% drop in the past month and a -36.34% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.84% for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.12% for PBTS stock, with a simple moving average of -85.10% for the last 200 days.

PBTS Trading at -20.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.94%, as shares sank -26.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBTS fell by -14.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1061. In addition, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. saw -14.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PBTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.28 for the present operating margin

+33.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. stands at -29.11.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

To wrap up, the performance of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.