PG&E Corporation (PCG) Stock Experiences -1.38% Monthly Change

In the past week, PCG stock has gone up by 1.48%, with a monthly decline of -1.38% and a quarterly surge of 4.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.98% for PG&E Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.94% for PCG stock, with a simple moving average of 17.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is above average at 18.76x. The 36-month beta value for PCG is also noteworthy at 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PCG is $18.73, which is $2.95 above than the current price. The public float for PCG is 2.24B, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.64% of that float. The average trading volume of PCG on February 27, 2023 was 14.46M shares.

PCG stock's latest price update

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG)’s stock price has increased by 3.27 compared to its previous closing price of 15.28. however, the company has experienced a 1.48% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/12/22 that PG&E Needs to Find Billions of Dollars for Wildfire Prevention

Analysts’ Opinion of PCG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCG stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PCG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PCG in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $17 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PCG reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for PCG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 26th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to PCG, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on August 16th of the previous year.

PCG Trading at -0.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares sank -0.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCG rose by +1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.63. In addition, PG&E Corporation saw -2.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCG starting from PG&E Fire Victim Trust, who sale 60,000,000 shares at the price of $15.26 back on Jan 09. After this action, PG&E Fire Victim Trust now owns 187,743,590 shares of PG&E Corporation, valued at $915,600,000 using the latest closing price.

PG&E Fire Victim Trust, the 10% Owner of PG&E Corporation, sale 60,000,000 shares at $15.13 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that PG&E Fire Victim Trust is holding 247,743,590 shares at $908,100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.37 for the present operating margin

+10.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for PG&E Corporation stands at -0.43. Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

In summary, PG&E Corporation (PCG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.