Permian Resources Corporation (PR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE: PR)’s stock price has increased by 4.07 compared to its previous closing price of 10.57. however, the company has experienced a 6.69% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE: PR) is 6.53x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PR is 4.57. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Permian Resources Corporation (PR) is $12.93, which is $1.35 above the current market price. The public float for PR is 207.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.80% of that float. On February 27, 2023, PR’s average trading volume was 6.34M shares.

The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Permian Resources Corporation’s (PR) Stock

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) has experienced a 6.69% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.97% rise in the past month, and a 2.80% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.60% for PR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.94% for PR stock, with a simple moving average of 30.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PR stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for PR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PR in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $12 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PR reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for PR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to PR, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on October 26th of the previous year.

PR Trading at 12.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.20%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PR rose by +6.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.29. In addition, Permian Resources Corporation saw 17.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PR starting from Garrison Matthew R., who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $11.01 back on Nov 04. After this action, Garrison Matthew R. now owns 1,107,566 shares of Permian Resources Corporation, valued at $440,320 using the latest closing price.

Garrison Matthew R., the EVP, Chief Operating Officer of Permian Resources Corporation, sale 40,000 shares at $10.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 27, which means that Garrison Matthew R. is holding 1,147,566 shares at $400,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.15 for the present operating margin

+58.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Permian Resources Corporation stands at +24.17. Equity return is now at value 14.30, with 7.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.