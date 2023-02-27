Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON)’s stock price has decreased by -0.04 compared to its previous closing price of 12.70. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/01/23 that Peloton Stock Climbs. Margins Are Improving.

Is It Worth Investing in Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for PTON is at 1.96. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PTON is $15.56, which is $3.09 above the current market price. The public float for PTON is 310.65M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.20% of that float. The average trading volume for PTON on February 27, 2023 was 13.40M shares.

PTON’s Market Performance

PTON stock saw an increase of -6.65% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.58% and a quarterly increase of 26.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.87% for Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.79% for PTON stock, with a simple moving average of 17.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTON stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for PTON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PTON in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $20 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PTON reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for PTON stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 02nd, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to PTON, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on February 02nd of the current year.

PTON Trading at 7.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.78%, as shares surge +0.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTON fell by -6.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.23. In addition, Peloton Interactive Inc. saw 59.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTON starting from Cotter Jennifer Cunningham, who sale 25,428 shares at the price of $13.06 back on Feb 21. After this action, Cotter Jennifer Cunningham now owns 27,401 shares of Peloton Interactive Inc., valued at $332,064 using the latest closing price.

Cortese Thomas, the Chief Product Officer of Peloton Interactive Inc., sale 18,965 shares at $13.06 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Cortese Thomas is holding 413 shares at $247,628 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.42 for the present operating margin

+16.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Peloton Interactive Inc. stands at -78.94. Equity return is now at value -418.40, with -71.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

In conclusion, Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.