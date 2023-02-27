PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD)’s stock price has decreased by -2.78 compared to its previous closing price of 86.11. However, the company has seen a -13.50% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/29/22 that Pinduoduo Surprises Market With 36% Revenue Rise

Is It Worth Investing in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) Right Now?

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PDD is at 0.76. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 41 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PDD is $758.85, which is $23.24 above the current market price. The public float for PDD is 911.82M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.19% of that float. The average trading volume for PDD on February 27, 2023 was 9.60M shares.

PDD’s Market Performance

The stock of PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) has seen a -13.50% decrease in the past week, with a -13.23% drop in the past month, and a 25.40% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.18% for PDD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.89% for PDD stock, with a simple moving average of 25.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDD stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for PDD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PDD in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $70 based on the research report published on October 27th of the previous year 2022.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PDD reach a price target of $93. The rating they have provided for PDD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 30th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to PDD, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on July 11th of the previous year.

PDD Trading at -8.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.97%, as shares sank -20.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDD fell by -13.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +139.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.97. In addition, PDD Holdings Inc. saw 2.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PDD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.34 for the present operating margin

+65.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for PDD Holdings Inc. stands at +8.27. Equity return is now at value 32.80, with 15.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

In conclusion, PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.