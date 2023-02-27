Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) has seen a -9.93% decrease in the past week, with a -22.34% drop in the past month, and a -8.75% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.30% for PAAS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.13% for PAAS stock, with a simple moving average of -17.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PAAS is 1.15.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for PAAS is $23.47, which is $9.23 above the current price. The public float for PAAS is 210.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PAAS on February 27, 2023 was 3.69M shares.

PAAS) stock’s latest price update

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS)’s stock price has decreased by -2.01 compared to its previous closing price of 14.90. but the company has seen a -9.93% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAAS

The stock of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) has seen a -9.93% decrease in the past week, with a -22.34% drop in the past month, and a -8.75% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.30% for PAAS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.13% for PAAS stock, with a simple moving average of -17.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAAS stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for PAAS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PAAS in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $22 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAAS reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for PAAS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 12th, 2022.

PAAS Trading at -15.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares sank -21.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAAS fell by -9.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.61. In addition, Pan American Silver Corp. saw -10.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PAAS

Equity return is now at value -14.10, with -10.30 for asset returns.

In conclusion, Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.