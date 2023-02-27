Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.98 compared to its previous closing price of 8.17. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -16.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/14/23 that Palantir Posts Its First Profitable Quarter

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is $8.77, which is $1.0 above the current market price. The public float for PLTR is 1.75B and currently, short sellers hold a 6.59% of that float. On February 27, 2023, PLTR’s average trading volume was 40.77M shares.

Palantir Technologies Inc.’s (PLTR) Stock: A -2.95% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) has seen a -16.68% decrease in the past week, with a 12.05% rise in the past month, and a 12.05% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.63% for PLTR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.95% for PLTR stock, with a simple moving average of -1.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLTR stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for PLTR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PLTR in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $7 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLTR reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for PLTR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 18th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to PLTR, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

PLTR Trading at 9.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.46%, as shares surge +11.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTR fell by -16.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.38. In addition, Palantir Technologies Inc. saw 26.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTR starting from Karp Alexander C., who sale 164,373 shares at the price of $8.13 back on Feb 23. After this action, Karp Alexander C. now owns 6,432,258 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc., valued at $1,335,613 using the latest closing price.

Cohen Stephen Andrew, the of Palantir Technologies Inc., sale 140,632 shares at $8.13 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Cohen Stephen Andrew is holding 592 shares at $1,142,705 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.46 for the present operating margin

+78.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palantir Technologies Inc. stands at -19.61. Equity return is now at value -15.50, with -11.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.17.