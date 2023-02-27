Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN)’s stock price has decreased by -12.09 compared to its previous closing price of 1.82. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -25.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/23/23 that Opendoor Posts Heavy Losses After Losing Money on Home Sales

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) by analysts is $3.80, which is $2.44 above the current market price. The public float for OPEN is 537.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.43% of that float. On February 27, 2023, the average trading volume of OPEN was 25.35M shares.

An In-Depth Look at Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s (OPEN) Stock Performance

OPEN stock saw a decrease of -25.93% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.62% and a quarterly a decrease of -2.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.78% for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.58% for OPEN stock, with a simple moving average of -55.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPEN

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPEN reach a price target of $1.50. The rating they have provided for OPEN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 13th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to OPEN, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on October 17th of the previous year.

OPEN Trading at -4.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.79%, as shares sank -9.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPEN fell by -25.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1415. In addition, Opendoor Technologies Inc. saw 37.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPEN starting from Wu Eric Chung-Wei, who sale 52,335 shares at the price of $2.26 back on Feb 15. After this action, Wu Eric Chung-Wei now owns 30,679,758 shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc., valued at $118,162 using the latest closing price.

Wu Eric Chung-Wei, the Director of Opendoor Technologies Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $1.92 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Wu Eric Chung-Wei is holding 30,732,093 shares at $191,930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPEN

Equity return is now at value -74.40, with -15.60 for asset returns.