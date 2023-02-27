OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW)’s stock price has increased by 6.11 compared to its previous closing price of 11.62. However, the company has seen a gain of 13.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) is 22.06x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OSW is 1.91. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The public float for OSW is 54.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.20% of that float. On February 27, 2023, OSW’s average trading volume was 417.70K shares.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Stock Sees a6.11 Increase

In the past week, OSW stock has gone up by 13.33%, with a monthly gain of 18.67% and a quarterly surge of 22.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.00% for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.18% for OSW stock, with a simple moving average of 34.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSW stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for OSW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OSW in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $13 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OSW reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for OSW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to OSW, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on January 13th of the previous year.

OSW Trading at 19.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.14% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.21%, as shares surge +17.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSW rose by +13.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.89. In addition, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited saw 32.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSW starting from HEYER ANDREW R, who sale 14,536 shares at the price of $11.06 back on Feb 08. After this action, HEYER ANDREW R now owns 481,628 shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, valued at $160,709 using the latest closing price.

HEYER ANDREW R, the Director of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, sale 14,453 shares at $11.06 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that HEYER ANDREW R is holding 100,000 shares at $159,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.77 for the present operating margin

+8.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited stands at +9.73. Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 3.80 for asset returns.