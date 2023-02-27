ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) has gone down by -9.33% for the week, with a 6.22% rise in the past month and a 3.44% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.96% for ON. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.30% for ON stock, with a simple moving average of 16.73% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) Right Now?

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.95x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.75. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) by analysts is $90.58, which is $13.96 above the current market price. The public float for ON is 430.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.69% of that float. On February 27, 2023, the average trading volume of ON was 6.53M shares.

ON) stock’s latest price update

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON)’s stock price has decreased by -2.69 compared to its previous closing price of 78.39. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/06/23 that On Semi Earnings Beat Estimates. The Stock Rises.

Analysts’ Opinion of ON

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to ON, setting the target price at $83 in the report published on November 16th of the previous year.

ON Trading at 7.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares surge +3.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ON fell by -9.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.68. In addition, ON Semiconductor Corporation saw 22.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ON starting from KEETON SIMON, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $80.00 back on Feb 02. After this action, KEETON SIMON now owns 209,781 shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation, valued at $320,000 using the latest closing price.

COLPITTS BERNARD RAYMOND JR, the Chief Accounting Officer of ON Semiconductor Corporation, sale 2,111 shares at $68.01 during a trade that took place back on Oct 07, which means that COLPITTS BERNARD RAYMOND JR is holding 22,931 shares at $143,569 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.36 for the present operating margin

+47.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for ON Semiconductor Corporation stands at +22.85. Equity return is now at value 34.20, with 17.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.78.

To sum up, ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.