Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 78.28x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.87. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) is $20.33, which is -$1.04 below the current market price. The public float for OII is 98.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OII on February 27, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

OII) stock’s latest price update

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII)’s stock price has increased by 3.40 compared to its previous closing price of 19.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.07% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

OII’s Market Performance

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) has experienced a -6.07% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.05% drop in the past month, and a 33.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.78% for OII. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.22% for OII stock, with a simple moving average of 54.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OII stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for OII by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OII in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $25 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OII reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for OII stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on October 06th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to OII, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on February 01st of the previous year.

OII Trading at 6.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.22%, as shares sank -3.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OII fell by -6.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.63. In addition, Oceaneering International Inc. saw 13.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OII starting from WEBSTER STEVEN A, who purchase 10,731 shares at the price of $7.77 back on Sep 29. After this action, WEBSTER STEVEN A now owns 134,939 shares of Oceaneering International Inc., valued at $83,372 using the latest closing price.

Childress Earl, the Sr. V.P., Chief Commercial Ofc of Oceaneering International Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $7.92 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that Childress Earl is holding 80,485 shares at $79,157 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.37 for the present operating margin

+14.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oceaneering International Inc. stands at +1.26. Equity return is now at value -12.70, with -3.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

To put it simply, Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.