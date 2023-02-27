Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX: OBE)’s stock price has increased by 8.06 compared to its previous closing price of 6.82. but the company has seen a 14.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX: OBE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for OBE is at 2.75. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OBE is $8.76, which is $2.59 above the current market price. The public float for OBE is 81.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.00% of that float. The average trading volume for OBE on February 27, 2023 was 611.85K shares.

Obsidian Energy Ltd.’s (OBE) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, OBE stock has gone up by 14.62%, with a monthly gain of 13.73% and a quarterly plunge of -4.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.31% for Obsidian Energy Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.85% for OBE stock, with a simple moving average of -6.36% for the last 200 days.

OBE Trading at 13.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.85%, as shares surge +10.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OBE rose by +14.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.51. In addition, Obsidian Energy Ltd. saw 10.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OBE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.61 for the present operating margin

+47.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Obsidian Energy Ltd. stands at +104.98.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.