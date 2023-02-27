Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NAT is 0.19.

The public float for NAT is 203.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NAT on February 27, 2023 was 3.31M shares.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT)’s stock price has increased by 6.31 compared to its previous closing price of 3.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NAT’s Market Performance

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) has experienced a 9.78% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 39.79% rise in the past month, and a 15.43% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.81% for NAT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.61% for NAT stock, with a simple moving average of 41.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NAT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NAT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4 based on the research report published on September 06th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NAT reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for NAT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to NAT, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on April 27th of the previous year.

NAT Trading at 25.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.54% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.75%, as shares surge +33.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAT rose by +8.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.46. In addition, Nordic American Tankers Limited saw 32.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NAT

Equity return is now at value -9.60, with -5.50 for asset returns.

In conclusion, Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.