NIO Inc. (NIO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO)’s stock price has decreased by -5.01 compared to its previous closing price of 9.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/01/23 that NIO, XPeng, and Li Auto Deliveries Struggle in January. The Stocks Rise Anyway.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.91. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NIO Inc. (NIO) is $113.43, which is $8.63 above the current market price. The public float for NIO is 1.52B, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NIO on February 27, 2023 was 48.68M shares.

NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

NIO stock saw a decrease of -8.73% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -20.03% and a quarterly a decrease of -7.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.87% for NIO Inc. (NIO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.07% for NIO stock, with a simple moving average of -39.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NIO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NIO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NIO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $11.27 based on the research report published on November 28th of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NIO reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $32. The rating they have provided for NIO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 17th, 2022.

China Renaissance gave a rating of “Hold” to NIO, setting the target price at $12.30 in the report published on November 14th of the previous year.

NIO Trading at -15.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.50%, as shares sank -23.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIO fell by -8.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.81. In addition, NIO Inc. saw -4.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.86 for the present operating margin

+17.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for NIO Inc. stands at -29.26. The total capital return value is set at -9.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.07. Equity return is now at value -33.50, with -12.10 for asset returns.

Based on NIO Inc. (NIO), the company’s capital structure generated 58.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.74. Total debt to assets is 24.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.03.

The receivables turnover for the company is 8.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.18.