MMTec Inc. (MTC) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of MMTec Inc. (MTC) has gone up by 24.05% for the week, with a 6.51% rise in the past month and a -4.85% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 18.72% for MTC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 25.48% for MTC stock, with a simple moving average of -48.09% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.48. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MTC is 1.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.91% of that float. On February 27, 2023, the average trading volume of MTC was 440.40K shares.

MTC) stock’s latest price update

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC)’s stock price has increased by 18.79 compared to its previous closing price of 0.82. However, the company has seen a gain of 24.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MTC Trading at 18.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.95%, as shares surge +24.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTC rose by +45.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7923. In addition, MMTec Inc. saw 26.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-992.78 for the present operating margin

+72.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for MMTec Inc. stands at -1079.69. Equity return is now at value -73.10, with -65.10 for asset returns.

To sum up, MMTec Inc. (MTC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.