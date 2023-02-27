MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) is $1.72, which is $1.51 above the current market price. The public float for MEIP is 132.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MEIP on February 27, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

MEIP stock's latest price update

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP)’s stock price has decreased by -12.50 compared to its previous closing price of 0.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -32.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MEIP’s Market Performance

MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) has experienced a -32.24% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -35.29% drop in the past month, and a -44.22% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.55% for MEIP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -31.97% for MEIP stock, with a simple moving average of -50.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MEIP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MEIP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MEIP by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for MEIP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $2 based on the research report published on March 25th of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MEIP reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for MEIP stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 25th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to MEIP, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on March 25th of the previous year.

MEIP Trading at -27.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.19%, as shares sank -35.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEIP fell by -32.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3029. In addition, MEI Pharma Inc. saw -13.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MEIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-185.48 for the present operating margin

+96.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for MEI Pharma Inc. stands at -133.80. Equity return is now at value -60.50, with -18.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.84.

To put it simply, MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.