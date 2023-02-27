MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE: MAX)’s stock price has increased by 11.93 compared to its previous closing price of 14.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for MAX is $18.17, which is $1.77 above the current market price. The public float for MAX is 40.64M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.30% of that float. The average trading volume for MAX on February 27, 2023 was 207.63K shares.

MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) has seen a 9.07% increase in the past week, with a 31.42% gain in the past month, and a 33.03% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.64% for MAX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.09% for MAX stock, with a simple moving average of 51.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAX stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for MAX by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for MAX in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $10 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAX reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for MAX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 20th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to MAX, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on February 23rd of the previous year.

MAX Trading at 35.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.64%, as shares surge +30.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAX rose by +9.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.17. In addition, MediaAlpha Inc. saw 63.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAX starting from Nonko Eugene, who sale 1,402 shares at the price of $15.07 back on Feb 21. After this action, Nonko Eugene now owns 608,421 shares of MediaAlpha Inc., valued at $21,127 using the latest closing price.

Yi Steven, the of MediaAlpha Inc., sale 1,402 shares at $15.07 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Yi Steven is holding 1,117,251 shares at $21,126 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.71 for the present operating margin

+15.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for MediaAlpha Inc. stands at -12.56.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.