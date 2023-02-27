Manchester United plc (MANU) Stock Experiences -10.91% Monthly Change

In the past week, MANU stock has gone down by -23.43%, with a monthly decline of -10.91% and a quarterly surge of 7.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.26% for Manchester United plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.45% for MANU stock, with a simple moving average of 27.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MANU is also noteworthy at 0.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MANU is $22.67, which is $7.59 above than the current price. The public float for MANU is 53.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.30% of that float. The average trading volume of MANU on February 27, 2023 was 2.29M shares.

MANU) stock’s latest price update

Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU)’s stock price has decreased by -11.93 compared to its previous closing price of 22.89. however, the company has experienced a -23.43% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/09/22 that Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly set to join Saudi club Al-Nassr for history-making $210 million per season

Analysts’ Opinion of MANU

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MANU reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for MANU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 21st, 2022.

MANU Trading at -11.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MANU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.30%, as shares sank -10.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MANU fell by -22.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.17. In addition, Manchester United plc saw -13.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MANU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.45 for the present operating margin

-14.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Manchester United plc stands at -19.81. Equity return is now at value -73.60, with -9.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.

In summary, Manchester United plc (MANU) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.