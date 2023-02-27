Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MDGL is -0.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MDGL is $309.83, which is $29.47 above the current price. The public float for MDGL is 12.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MDGL on February 27, 2023 was 653.21K shares.

MDGL) stock’s latest price update

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL)’s stock price has decreased by -10.06 compared to its previous closing price of 307.08. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MDGL’s Market Performance

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) has experienced a -6.39% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.33% drop in the past month, and a 315.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.70% for MDGL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.96% for MDGL stock, with a simple moving average of 134.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDGL stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for MDGL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MDGL in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $250 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to MDGL, setting the target price at $280 in the report published on December 19th of the previous year.

MDGL Trading at 5.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.79%, as shares sank -8.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +334.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDGL fell by -6.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +375.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $280.49. In addition, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -4.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDGL starting from Levy Richard S, who sale 22,489 shares at the price of $293.15 back on Jan 17. After this action, Levy Richard S now owns 9,100 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $6,592,686 using the latest closing price.

Lynch Brian Joseph, the SVP and General Counsel of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 13,000 shares at $282.92 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Lynch Brian Joseph is holding 0 shares at $3,677,977 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDGL

Equity return is now at value -270.10, with -123.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.12.

In conclusion, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.