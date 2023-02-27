Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 211.11x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for LNTH is at 0.67. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LNTH is $106.71, which is $33.73 above the current market price. The public float for LNTH is 67.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.76% of that float. The average trading volume for LNTH on February 27, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

LNTH) stock’s latest price update

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH)’s stock price has increased by 3.46 compared to its previous closing price of 69.99. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 20.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LNTH’s Market Performance

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) has seen a 20.99% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 32.50% gain in the past month and a 25.02% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.24% for LNTH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.31% for LNTH stock, with a simple moving average of 10.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNTH

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LNTH reach a price target of $105. The rating they have provided for LNTH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 13th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to LNTH, setting the target price at $91 in the report published on May 09th of the previous year.

LNTH Trading at 32.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares surge +29.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNTH rose by +20.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.03. In addition, Lantheus Holdings Inc. saw 42.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNTH starting from Sabens Andrea, who sale 386 shares at the price of $57.52 back on Feb 15. After this action, Sabens Andrea now owns 60,460 shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc., valued at $22,203 using the latest closing price.

Sabens Andrea, the Chief Accounting Officer of Lantheus Holdings Inc., sale 386 shares at $52.97 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17, which means that Sabens Andrea is holding 60,846 shares at $20,446 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.58 for the present operating margin

+62.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lantheus Holdings Inc. stands at +3.00. Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 3.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.74.

In conclusion, Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.