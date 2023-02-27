Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS)’s stock price has increased by 13.16 compared to its previous closing price of 11.47. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

and a 36-month beta value of 0.85. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) by analysts is $15.05, which is $2.48 above the current market price. The public float for KTOS is 123.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.14% of that float. On February 27, 2023, the average trading volume of KTOS was 745.69K shares.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s (KTOS) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, KTOS stock has gone up by 12.09%, with a monthly gain of 19.19% and a quarterly surge of 40.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.84% for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.44% for KTOS stock, with a simple moving average of 8.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KTOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KTOS stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for KTOS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KTOS in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $14 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KTOS reach a price target of $11.50. The rating they have provided for KTOS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to KTOS, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on May 26th of the previous year.

KTOS Trading at 21.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.91%, as shares surge +18.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTOS rose by +12.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.64. In addition, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. saw 25.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KTOS starting from Cervantes de Burgreen Maria, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $9.26 back on Dec 12. After this action, Cervantes de Burgreen Maria now owns 27,891 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., valued at $18,523 using the latest closing price.

Liberatore Samuel N, the Director of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., sale 8,000 shares at $10.56 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Liberatore Samuel N is holding 1,253 shares at $84,490 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KTOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.55 for the present operating margin

+24.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. stands at -4.21. Equity return is now at value -3.90, with -2.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.