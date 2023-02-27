International Seaways Inc. (INSW) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for INSW is 0.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for INSW is $55.11, which is $7.41 above the current price. The public float for INSW is 34.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INSW on February 27, 2023 was 567.50K shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

INSW) stock’s latest price update

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW)’s stock price has increased by 3.02 compared to its previous closing price of 45.71. however, the company has experienced a 2.46% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

INSW’s Market Performance

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) has seen a 2.46% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 24.02% gain in the past month and a 4.42% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.01% for INSW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.38% for INSW stock, with a simple moving average of 45.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INSW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INSW stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for INSW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INSW in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $40 based on the research report published on October 11th of the previous year 2022.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INSW reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for INSW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 27th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to INSW, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

INSW Trading at 19.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.31% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares surge +27.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INSW rose by +2.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +133.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.78. In addition, International Seaways Inc. saw 27.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INSW starting from Small James D III, who sale 500 shares at the price of $44.90 back on Feb 15. After this action, Small James D III now owns 59,851 shares of International Seaways Inc., valued at $22,450 using the latest closing price.

Small James D III, the CAO,SVP,Sec. & General Counsel of International Seaways Inc., sale 500 shares at $40.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Small James D III is holding 60,351 shares at $20,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INSW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.84 for the present operating margin

-13.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Seaways Inc. stands at -48.55. Equity return is now at value 11.10, with 5.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

In conclusion, International Seaways Inc. (INSW) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.