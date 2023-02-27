ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.44 compared to its previous closing price of 20.39. but the company has seen a -2.73% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Right Now?

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IBN is 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 41 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for IBN is $27.27, which is $8.33 above the current price. The public float for IBN is 3.39B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IBN on February 27, 2023 was 7.80M shares.

IBN’s Market Performance

The stock of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) has seen a -2.73% decrease in the past week, with a -1.84% drop in the past month, and a -11.20% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.41% for IBN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.65% for IBN stock, with a simple moving average of -2.99% for the last 200 days.

IBN Trading at -4.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.76%, as shares sank -2.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBN fell by -2.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.61. In addition, ICICI Bank Limited saw -7.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ICICI Bank Limited stands at +15.96. The total capital return value is set at 10.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.38. Equity return is now at value 16.50, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on ICICI Bank Limited (IBN), the company’s capital structure generated 97.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.25. Total debt to assets is 10.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

In conclusion, ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.