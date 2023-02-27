Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.19x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HLMN is $11.50, which is $2.05 above the current price. The public float for HLMN is 192.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HLMN on February 27, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN)’s stock price has increased by 3.50 compared to its previous closing price of 8.85. but the company has seen a -3.27% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HLMN’s stock has fallen by -3.27% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.22% and a quarterly rise of 20.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.35% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.16% for Hillman Solutions Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.76% for HLMN stock, with a simple moving average of 4.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLMN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for HLMN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HLMN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $10 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HLMN reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for HLMN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2022.

Colliers Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to HLMN, setting the target price at $15.50 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

HLMN Trading at 7.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.35%, as shares sank -1.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLMN fell by -3.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.41. In addition, Hillman Solutions Corp. saw 27.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLMN starting from Cahill Douglas, who purchase 129,000 shares at the price of $7.71 back on Nov 30. After this action, Cahill Douglas now owns 402,628 shares of Hillman Solutions Corp., valued at $993,945 using the latest closing price.

Kraft Robert O., the CFO and Treasurer of Hillman Solutions Corp., purchase 65,000 shares at $7.65 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Kraft Robert O. is holding 225,094 shares at $497,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.68 for the present operating margin

+34.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hillman Solutions Corp. stands at -1.11. Equity return is now at value -1.60, with -0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.93.

In conclusion, Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.