HEXO Corp. (HEXO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HEXO is 2.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HEXO is $1.95, The public float for HEXO is 42.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HEXO on February 27, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

HEXO) stock’s latest price update

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ: HEXO)’s stock price has increased by 4.24 compared to its previous closing price of 1.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HEXO’s Market Performance

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) has experienced a 0.58% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.52% rise in the past month, and a -27.73% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.33% for HEXO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.14% for HEXO stock, with a simple moving average of -32.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HEXO

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HEXO reach a price target of $0.53, previously predicting the price at $1.07. The rating they have provided for HEXO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 27th, 2022.

HEXO Trading at 18.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.92%, as shares surge +5.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEXO rose by +0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5950. In addition, HEXO Corp. saw 70.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HEXO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-152.05 for the present operating margin

-85.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for HEXO Corp. stands at -558.65.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

In conclusion, HEXO Corp. (HEXO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.