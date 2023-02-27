Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HRTX is 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HRTX is $9.50, which is $8.14 above the current price. The public float for HRTX is 118.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 22.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HRTX on February 27, 2023 was 2.38M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

HRTX) stock’s latest price update

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX)’s stock price has decreased by -11.63 compared to its previous closing price of 2.58. However, the company has experienced a -14.93% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HRTX’s Market Performance

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) has seen a -14.93% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -15.24% decline in the past month and a -21.11% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.84% for HRTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.40% for HRTX stock, with a simple moving average of -31.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HRTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HRTX stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for HRTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HRTX in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $24 based on the research report published on May 27th of the previous year 2020.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HRTX reach a price target of $48, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for HRTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 20th, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to HRTX, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on January 16th of the previous year.

HRTX Trading at -15.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.82%, as shares sank -12.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRTX fell by -14.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.71. In addition, Heron Therapeutics Inc. saw -8.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRTX starting from MANHARD KIMBERLY, who sale 1,504 shares at the price of $4.76 back on May 03. After this action, MANHARD KIMBERLY now owns 10,872 shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc., valued at $7,154 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-250.42 for the present operating margin

+46.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Heron Therapeutics Inc. stands at -255.58. Equity return is now at value -848.20, with -79.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.58.

In conclusion, Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.