Hecla Mining Company (HL) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL)’s stock price has decreased by -0.80 compared to its previous closing price of 5.02. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

while the 36-month beta value is 2.02.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hecla Mining Company (HL) is $6.11, which is $1.13 above the current market price. The public float for HL is 562.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.62% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HL on February 27, 2023 was 9.00M shares.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

Hecla Mining Company (HL) has experienced a -1.97% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -22.91% drop in the past month, and a -3.68% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.91% for HL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.81% for HL stock, with a simple moving average of 4.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HL stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for HL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HL in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $5 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HL reach a price target of $6.25, previously predicting the price at $6.50. The rating they have provided for HL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 11th, 2022.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Neutral” to HL, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on April 13th of the previous year.

HL Trading at -13.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares sank -21.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HL fell by -1.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.64. In addition, Hecla Mining Company saw -10.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HL

Equity return is now at value -2.00, with -1.30 for asset returns.