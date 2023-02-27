Genius Group Limited (GNS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GNS is $19.20, which is $10.33 above the current market price. The public float for GNS is 10.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 20.89% of that float. The average trading volume for GNS on February 27, 2023 was 18.35M shares.

GNS) stock’s latest price update

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS)’s stock price has decreased by -11.53 compared to its previous closing price of 5.03. However, the company has seen a fall of -30.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GNS’s Market Performance

Genius Group Limited (GNS) has experienced a -30.25% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.54% rise in the past month, and a 808.53% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.23% for GNS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.58% for GNS stock, with a simple moving average of 21.87% for the last 200 days.

GNS Trading at 55.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.72%, as shares surge +34.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1,172.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNS fell by -30.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.80. In addition, Genius Group Limited saw 1247.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.16 for the present operating margin

+21.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genius Group Limited stands at -36.49.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

In conclusion, Genius Group Limited (GNS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.