Fisker Inc. (FSR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR)’s stock price has decreased by -8.39 compared to its previous closing price of 6.20. Despite this, the company has experienced a -18.51% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/17/22 that The Fisker Ocean Is Born, Ushering In a New Era for the Car Business

and a 36-month beta value of 1.10.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The public float for FSR is 175.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 33.06% of that float. On February 27, 2023, the average trading volume of FSR was 5.76M shares.

Navigating the Volatility of Fisker Inc.’s (FSR) Stock

FSR’s stock has fallen by -18.51% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -17.92% and a quarterly drop of -24.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.09% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.79% for Fisker Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.64% for FSR stock, with a simple moving average of -31.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for FSR by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for FSR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $6 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FSR reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for FSR stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 25th, 2023.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to FSR, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on November 30th of the previous year.

FSR Trading at -21.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.09%, as shares sank -16.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSR fell by -18.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.19. In addition, Fisker Inc. saw -21.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSR starting from Fisker Henrik, who purchase 33,700 shares at the price of $7.42 back on Dec 05. After this action, Fisker Henrik now owns 629,218 shares of Fisker Inc., valued at $249,976 using the latest closing price.

Greuel Wendy J., the Director of Fisker Inc., purchase 1,355 shares at $7.28 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Greuel Wendy J. is holding 1,355 shares at $9,858 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSR

Equity return is now at value -76.80, with -35.10 for asset returns.