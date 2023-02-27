First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, AG stock has gone down by -16.71%, with a monthly decline of -28.47% and a quarterly plunge of -36.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.78% for First Majestic Silver Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.26% for AG stock, with a simple moving average of -26.00% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is $8.98, AG currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On February 27, 2023, AG’s average trading volume was 6.00M shares.

AG) stock’s latest price update

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG)’s stock price has decreased by -12.06 compared to its previous closing price of 6.80. but the company has seen a -16.71% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AG Trading at -26.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares sank -26.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AG fell by -16.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.39. In addition, First Majestic Silver Corp. saw -28.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.27 for the present operating margin

+1.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Majestic Silver Corp. stands at -18.31.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

To wrap up, the performance of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.