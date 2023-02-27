Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: TCMD)’s stock price has increased by 5.38 compared to its previous closing price of 14.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TCMD is 1.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The public float for TCMD is 19.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TCMD on February 27, 2023 was 186.55K shares.

Examining the Volatility of Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s (TCMD) Stock

The stock of Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) has gone up by 9.67% for the week, with a 16.80% rise in the past month and a 74.86% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.77% for TCMD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.80% for TCMD stock, with a simple moving average of 60.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCMD stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for TCMD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TCMD in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $55 based on the research report published on November 13th of the previous year 2020.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to TCMD, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on August 07th of the previous year.

TCMD Trading at 21.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.97%, as shares surge +18.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCMD rose by +9.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.15. In addition, Tactile Systems Technology Inc. saw 31.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCMD starting from REUVERS DANIEL L., who sale 1,020 shares at the price of $9.18 back on Aug 08. After this action, REUVERS DANIEL L. now owns 74,707 shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc., valued at $9,364 using the latest closing price.

BURKE WILLIAM W, the Director of Tactile Systems Technology Inc., purchase 4,900 shares at $9.15 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that BURKE WILLIAM W is holding 24,436 shares at $44,835 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.85 for the present operating margin

+69.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tactile Systems Technology Inc. stands at -7.24. Equity return is now at value -15.40, with -7.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.