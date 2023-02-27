Examining the Volatility of PayPal Holdings Inc.’s (PYPL) Stock

The stock of PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) has seen a -4.14% decrease in the past week, with a -7.02% drop in the past month, and a -7.96% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.36% for PYPL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.81% for PYPL stock, with a simple moving average of -10.70% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) Right Now?

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.30. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 31 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) is $99.33, which is $27.4 above the current market price. The public float for PYPL is 1.12B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PYPL on February 27, 2023 was 14.66M shares.

PYPL) stock’s latest price update

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL)’s stock price has decreased by -2.18 compared to its previous closing price of 75.19. but the company has seen a -4.14% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/24/23 that PayPal’s Outgoing CEO Dan Schulman Buys Up Stock

Analysts’ Opinion of PYPL

SMBC Nikko, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PYPL reach a price target of $75, previously predicting the price at $95. The rating they have provided for PYPL stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 18th, 2023.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Sector Weight” to PYPL, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

PYPL Trading at -3.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PYPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares sank -8.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PYPL fell by -4.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.42. In addition, PayPal Holdings Inc. saw 3.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PYPL starting from SCHULMAN DANIEL H, who purchase 26,065 shares at the price of $76.17 back on Feb 17. After this action, SCHULMAN DANIEL H now owns 395,351 shares of PayPal Holdings Inc., valued at $1,985,306 using the latest closing price.

Scheibe Gabrielle, the of PayPal Holdings Inc., sale 150 shares at $94.95 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that Scheibe Gabrielle is holding 8,927 shares at $14,242 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PYPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.24 for the present operating margin

+47.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for PayPal Holdings Inc. stands at +8.94. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 3.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

To put it simply, PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.