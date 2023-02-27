Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s (SIRI) Stock

In the past week, SIRI stock has gone down by -4.77%, with a monthly decline of -25.72% and a quarterly plunge of -32.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.77% for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.99% for SIRI stock, with a simple moving average of -27.53% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) Right Now?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SIRI is 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SIRI is $5.52, which is $1.37 above the current price. The public float for SIRI is 658.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 25.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SIRI on February 27, 2023 was 15.11M shares.

SIRI) stock’s latest price update

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 4.39. however, the company has experienced a -4.77% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIRI stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for SIRI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SIRI in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $4.80 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Sell” to SIRI, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on December 01st of the previous year.

SIRI Trading at -21.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares sank -25.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIRI fell by -4.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.97. In addition, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. saw -24.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIRI starting from Salen Kristina, who sale 44,670 shares at the price of $6.46 back on Nov 23. After this action, Salen Kristina now owns 93,969 shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., valued at $288,568 using the latest closing price.

BARRY THOMAS D, the Senior VP & Controller of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., sale 33,639 shares at $6.38 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that BARRY THOMAS D is holding 351,369 shares at $214,785 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.33 for the present operating margin

+43.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stands at +13.47. Equity return is now at value -34.30, with 12.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

In conclusion, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.